Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on CLAR. Bank of America downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarus from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Clarus Price Performance

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $8.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.92. Clarus has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Clarus Dividend Announcement

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $104.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.12 million. Clarus had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 17.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Clarus’s payout ratio is -5.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,526,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,776,000 after buying an additional 49,603 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,218,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after buying an additional 1,408,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,730,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,799,000 after buying an additional 218,092 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after buying an additional 42,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,193,000 after buying an additional 44,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

