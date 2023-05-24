Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Insider Jennifer Daniels Sells 24,703 Shares of Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $1,968,829.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of CL stock opened at $77.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.22. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.84 and a 12-month high of $83.81. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

CL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,338,000 after purchasing an additional 882,517 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,583,000 after purchasing an additional 112,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.