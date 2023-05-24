Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $781,000 Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,872,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,071,000 after buying an additional 1,596,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after purchasing an additional 593,051 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,077,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,877,000 after purchasing an additional 481,205 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 6,827.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 488,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 481,018 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IONS opened at $42.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 9.81, a quick ratio of 9.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $48.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.03.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.13. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.58% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core segment. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The company was founded by Stanley T.

