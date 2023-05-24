Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Director Thomas N. Tryforos Sells 143,100 Shares of Stock

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Copart Trading Down 2.9 %

CPRT stock opened at $86.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.10 and a 12 month high of $89.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Copart

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,825,000 after buying an additional 102,825 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,913,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,382,000 after purchasing an additional 172,891 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Copart by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 39,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 252,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Further Reading

