Country Club Bank GFN Has $23.55 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Country Club Bank GFN reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 98,176 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.1% of Country Club Bank GFN’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Country Club Bank GFN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 17,734.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after buying an additional 3,471,095 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.09. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.28.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

Featured Stories

