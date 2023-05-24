Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stock Holdings Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $2,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Credit Acceptance

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,557,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.12, for a total value of $225,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,231,626. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew K. Rostami sold 461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Credit Acceptance Price Performance

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $442.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $441.19 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $617.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 17.48 and a current ratio of 17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $443.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.41.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.27 by ($2.56). The firm had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.12 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.1 EPS for the current year.

About Credit Acceptance

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Featured Articles

