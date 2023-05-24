DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.88.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of DaVita from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $85.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

DVA stock opened at $96.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.14. DaVita has a 1-year low of $65.28 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 72.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DaVita news, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 2,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $248,842.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,055,153.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,668 shares of company stock valued at $3,889,765. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 27.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in DaVita by 40.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,282,000 after buying an additional 46,755 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,411,000 after purchasing an additional 25,161 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DaVita during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,401,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

