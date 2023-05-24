Deliveroo (LON:ROO) Hits New 12-Month High at $115.60

Deliveroo plc (LON:ROO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 115.60 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.41), with a volume of 802404 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.35).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ROO. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 100 ($1.24) to GBX 90 ($1.12) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Deliveroo from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 113.83 ($1.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -834.62, a PEG ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 99.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 93.12.

In related news, insider Will Shu sold 1,995,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32), for a total value of £2,115,679.44 ($2,631,442.09). Insiders own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately more than 800 locations across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

