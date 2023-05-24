Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 146,293 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,293,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,293 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $87,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Axos Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Axos Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,715,365.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mosich Nick purchased 2,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $97,308.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,738,904. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 514,689 shares in the company, valued at $24,715,365.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

AX opened at $41.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.44. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $231.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.94 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. StockNews.com raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

