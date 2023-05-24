Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 11,325 Shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 394,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,325 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $89,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVCO. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 31.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cavco Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Cavco Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cavco Industries news, insider Gavin Ryan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.03, for a total value of $870,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,425.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cavco Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Cavco Industries from $357.00 to $338.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $410.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $280.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.09. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.47 and a twelve month high of $318.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.22.

Cavco Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cavco Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cavco Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.