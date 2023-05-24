Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 991,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $87,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SSD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 212,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,856,000 after buying an additional 30,755 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,389 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Price Performance

SSD opened at $122.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $128.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.37.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $534.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total transaction of $1,736,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Karen Winifred Colonias sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.76, for a total value of $1,736,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Andersen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.94, for a total transaction of $491,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,024.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,469,694. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SSD. StockNews.com began coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Further Reading

