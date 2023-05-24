Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,520,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,553 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $90,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVBF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 1,978.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CVB Financial by 96.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 277.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 73.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.81. CVB Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.36.

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The company had revenue of $138.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CVB Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

