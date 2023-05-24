Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,832 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $88,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 20,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,238,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Katherine M. Stepp sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.58, for a total value of $124,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,328.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. CICC Research began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $389.04 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $405.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $418.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

