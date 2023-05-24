Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $88.37 Million Holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,508,246 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $88,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 27,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SASR opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.47 and a 1-year high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $994.78 million, a P/E ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SASR shares. StockNews.com raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet cut Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandy Spring Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

