Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $90.62 Million Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,771,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,616,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $1,145,245,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ball by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 17,325,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,022,000 after buying an additional 1,770,734 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $666,807,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BALL stock opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BALL. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

