Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,004,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,646 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $89,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 348.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,104,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,071,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355,195 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $34,536,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $7.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $18.92.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.00%.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.