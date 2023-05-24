Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,469,096 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $90,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 46,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 70,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Stephens raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

NYSE FCF opened at $12.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.86 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

