Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $89,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Novanta by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,135,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its position in shares of Novanta by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 32,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $314,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. 97.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Performance

NOVT stock opened at $162.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $156.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 1.30. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.84 and a 1-year high of $173.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Novanta Profile



Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

