Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,809,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,082 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $89,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $78.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $81.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 25.86% and a negative net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RCL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,922,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 147,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.