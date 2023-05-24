Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 13,296 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,198,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $89,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 62,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

OHI stock opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 233.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

