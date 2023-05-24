Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 27,793 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,110,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,793 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in ITT were worth $90,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $191,622.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITT Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ITT from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $80.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.73. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.63%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

