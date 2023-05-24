Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 287,606 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,309,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 287,606 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Cabot were worth $87,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBT. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 25,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Cabot by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,062 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 25,959 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cabot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cabot from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cabot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Cabot Stock Performance

NYSE CBT opened at $71.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.03. Cabot Co. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

About Cabot

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

