Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 456,634 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,855,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 456,634 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $89,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $467,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at First Industrial Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $397,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

FR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $51.70 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.27.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development, and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L.

