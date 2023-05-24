Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 74,911 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,119,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,911 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $90,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,206,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,689,000 after buying an additional 805,508 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,236,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,319,000 after buying an additional 510,799 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 743,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,927,000 after buying an additional 481,427 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 858.6% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,528,000 after purchasing an additional 357,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $25,325,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,909,316.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 88,630 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $8,570,521.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,504.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $13,396,618.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares in the company, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 389,193 shares of company stock worth $36,601,855. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.63.

Shares of CHD opened at $93.92 on Wednesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $98.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.38 and its 200 day moving average is $84.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

