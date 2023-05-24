Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,866 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,001,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,905,000 after buying an additional 103,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,970,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,913,000 after acquiring an additional 95,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.8% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,579,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,511,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $91.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.48. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $97.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.13. Diodes had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The company had revenue of $467.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total value of $268,141.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.04, for a total value of $465,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,866.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Emily Yang sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $268,141.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,081,835.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,367 shares of company stock worth $4,408,311 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Benchmark raised their target price on Diodes from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diodes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Diodes from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diodes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.83.

About Diodes

(Get Rating)

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets. The firm offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect, and temperature sensors.

