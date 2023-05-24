Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Shares Gap Up to $38.26

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.26, but opened at $39.97. Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $40.99, with a volume of 434,635 shares traded.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $523.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.86.

Get Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.