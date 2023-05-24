Disc Medicine Opco (NASDAQ:IRON) Hits New 52-Week High at $37.48

Disc Medicine Opco Inc (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.48 and last traded at $36.34, with a volume of 29077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on IRON. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Disc Medicine Opco in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.88.

Disc Medicine Opco Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Disc Medicine Opco ( NASDAQ:IRON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.53). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine Opco Inc will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRON. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Disc Medicine Opco in the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

About Disc Medicine Opco

Disc Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. It builds a portfolio of therapeutic candidates that address a spectrum of hematologic diseases by targeting fundamental biological pathways of red blood cell biology, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

