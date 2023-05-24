DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 101,340 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

See Also

