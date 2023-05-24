DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 101,340 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNGGet Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,431,146.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 415,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, May 22nd, Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total value of $2,808,363.24.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DKNG. Guggenheim increased their price objective on DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. MKM Partners downgraded DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price target on DraftKings from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 7,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in DraftKings by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $649,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,962,000 after acquiring an additional 61,297 shares in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

