DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 200,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of DraftKings

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of DraftKings from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

