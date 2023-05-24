DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park Sells 200,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) CFO Jason Park sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Jason Park sold 101,340 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $2,431,146.60.
- On Monday, May 8th, Jason Park sold 115,428 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $2,808,363.24.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jason Park sold 102,596 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $2,228,385.12.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $26.41.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DraftKings by 1,005.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 229.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
