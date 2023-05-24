DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 150,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, May 19th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76.

DraftKings Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 242,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its holdings in DraftKings by 14.2% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.