DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Insider Jason Robins Sells 150,000 Shares

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) insider Jason Robins sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $3,751,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,309,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,784,717.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jason Robins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 19th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $4,798,000.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $4,868,000.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $4,344,000.00.
- On Monday, March 27th, Jason Robins sold 300,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $5,316,000.00.
- On Tuesday, March 14th, Jason Robins sold 280,704 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $5,176,181.76.
DraftKings Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of DKNG stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.80. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $26.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. MKM Partners cut shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.80.
DraftKings Company Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Airline ETFs: What They Are and How to Invest
- Williams-Sonoma Is The Retail Value Play, Here’s Why
- Ladder Corporation: Climbing Higher And Paying 9% Yield
- Microbot Medical spikes 150% on its Endovascular Surgical Robot
- PetMed Express: Charts Say This Could Be The Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.