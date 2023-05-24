EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Acquires 2,775 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,339 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 1.9% of EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Fundamental Research downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.28.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,848 shares of company stock valued at $16,635,227. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $315.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.30 and its 200-day moving average is $263.09.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

