Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,437 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.10% of Element Solutions worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 8.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 19.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 14.6% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

Element Solutions stock opened at $18.26 on Wednesday. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.31 and a fifty-two week high of $22.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.03.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions, Inc is a specialty chemicals company. It operates under the Electronics, and Industrial and Specialty segments. The Electronics segment focuses on researching, formulating, and selling specialty chemicals and material process technologies for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to advanced semiconductor packaging.

