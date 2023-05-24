Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Stake Reduced by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,211 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,156,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after buying an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after buying an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,323,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,156,000 after buying an additional 870,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.75 to $27.25 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.93.

EPRT opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.88 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.80%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister and Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday, and White Oak Station.

