Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 45.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the first quarter worth $57,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

Shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77. The stock has a market cap of $678.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Ethan Allen Interiors Increases Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 25.79%. The company had revenue of $186.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is presently 32.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors, Inc is engaged in manufacturing home furnishings and accessories. The firm offers a full complement of home decorating and design solutions through its home furnishing retail networks. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment develops the brand of the company, encompasses all aspects of design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, sale and distribution of its broad range of home furnishing and accents.

