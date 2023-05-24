Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGM. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Down 0.3 %

AGM stock opened at $139.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.27. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $79.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.81%.

Insider Transactions at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other news, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total value of $121,878.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,876.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Everett M. Dobrinski acquired 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $128.25 per share, with a total value of $74,641.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at $821,697.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kerry T. Willie sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.09, for a total transaction of $121,878.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,876.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

