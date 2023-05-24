Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Holdings Lifted by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after purchasing an additional 191,587 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,666,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,926,000 after purchasing an additional 382,261 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,412,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,094,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,575,000 after purchasing an additional 707,774 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,656,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,425,000 after purchasing an additional 442,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Price Performance

FERG opened at $144.67 on Wednesday. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.16 and a fifty-two week high of $151.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $133.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FERG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Societe Generale downgraded Ferguson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8,257.20.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

