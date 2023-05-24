First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233,524 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $15,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 0.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 296,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in First BanCorp. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 116,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 79,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.12.

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $274.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 35.67%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $34,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

