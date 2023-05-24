First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,535 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 293.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 749,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 558,917 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,959,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 191,623 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 25,488 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.58.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

