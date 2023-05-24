Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312,810 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.41% of Fisker worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 401,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fisker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fisker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fisker

In other Fisker news, CTO Burkhard J. Huhnke sold 10,280 shares of Fisker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $60,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,493 shares in the company, valued at $151,173.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fisker Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fisker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Fisker from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

NYSE FSR opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. Fisker Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $11.41.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 103,404.73% and a negative return on equity of 103.57%. Fisker’s revenue was up 1550.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fisker, Inc engages in building a technology-enabled automotive business model, which involves vehicle development, customer experience, and sales and service. It also designs, develops, and manufactures eco-friendly electric vehicles. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.