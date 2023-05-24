FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $16,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLT. First National Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 47,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.07.

NYSE FLT opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.69 and a fifty-two week high of $251.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $202.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.03 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

