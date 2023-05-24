Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) SVP Carolee Couch Sells 50,000 Shares

Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total transaction of $1,139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $27,336. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FLNC opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.67. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLNC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

About Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 342.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

