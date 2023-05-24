FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.26

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.26 and last traded at $29.99, with a volume of 382249 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTAI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut FTAI Aviation from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.86.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.84.

FTAI Aviation Cuts Dividend

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $292.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. FTAI Aviation had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 219.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FTAI Aviation

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 227,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation is a supplier of CFM56 engines, modules, and materials. They offer aircraft operations and engine maintenance. It offers aviation products that include aircraft leasing, engine leasing, and engine repair capabilities.

Further Reading

