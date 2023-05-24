Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $5.86

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.86, but opened at $6.20. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 985,072 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Full Truck Alliance Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $278.73 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 480,768 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,129,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after purchasing an additional 479,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Full Truck Alliance by 628.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,293,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507,555 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

