General Electric (LON:GEC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $105.80

General Electric (LON:GEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105.80 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 105.10 ($1.31), with a volume of 158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 105 ($1.31).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 102.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 102.61. The stock has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.21.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

