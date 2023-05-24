Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429,093 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 125,546 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.60% of Gevo worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,309,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,978,000 after purchasing an additional 11,479,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gevo by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,541 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1,276.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,854,576 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574,604 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 1,360.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,114,027 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Gevo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,739,371 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after acquiring an additional 72,671 shares in the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Gevo from $4.30 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Shares of GEVO opened at $1.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Gevo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The company has a market capitalization of $294.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 14.95 and a current ratio of 15.12.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). Gevo had a negative net margin of 1,997.84% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.74 million. Research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo and Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses on the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

