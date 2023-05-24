Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.27% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COPX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $360,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $289,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 730.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000.

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.85. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

