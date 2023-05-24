Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.68

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.68 and last traded at $26.68, with a volume of 240848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.58.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 94.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

