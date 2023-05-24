Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,522 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 38.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at $686,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at $962,644.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.62. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.63.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.04. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

