GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.94.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at about $268,865,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,087,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GXO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,706,000. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $60.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.73.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that GXO Logistics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

