Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $16,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,893,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $288,209,000 after acquiring an additional 174,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $53,164,000 after acquiring an additional 34,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

Haemonetics Trading Down 1.0 %

Haemonetics Profile

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $82.67 on Wednesday. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $58.23 and a 12-month high of $91.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200-day moving average of $81.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.